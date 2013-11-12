FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leeds United chairman buys 5.7 pct of Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
November 12, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Leeds United chairman buys 5.7 pct of Bahrain's Gulf Finance House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf Finance House (GFH) said on Tuesday that a family consortium led by chairman of English soccer team Leeds United had bought a 5.71 percent stake in the company.

Salah Nooruddin, a Bahraini businessman, will join GFH’s board of directors following the stake acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, a bourse filing said.

No purchase price was given in the statement. However, at Monday’s closing share price, the stake would be worth around 28.9 million dinars ($76.6 million), according to Reuters calculations.

GFH Capital, a Dubai-based unit of GFH, bought Leeds United last year for 52 million pounds and subsequently sold some of its stake to investors including Envest Limited, a firm owned by Nooruddin and his wife.

Nooruddin was named chairman of the soccer club in July. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
