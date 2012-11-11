Bahrain's GIB picks banks for dollar bond - sources

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gulf International Bank , a Bahrain-headquartered lender, has mandated banks to arrange a dollar-denominated bond, planned before the end of the month, four sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

GIB, majority-owned by the Saudi Arabia government, has picks itself, as well as J.P. Morgan Chase Inc, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Societe Generale to arrange the deal, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The bank updated a prospectus for its $4 billion bond programme in September in which it said proceeds from any potential debt issue would be used for general corporate purposes. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Writing by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)