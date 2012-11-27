FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's GIB picks banks for possible dollar bond
November 27, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's GIB picks banks for possible dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gulf International Bank (GIB), a lender majority owned by the Saudi Arabian government, has picked six banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential benchmark-sized, dollar bond, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

Bahrain-based GIB picked itself, as well as JP Morgan Chase Inc, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Societe Generale to arrange the deal, it said.

Benchmark-sized deals are typically at least $500 million in size.

Roadshows will commence on November 28 and will be held in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, with any bond following them part of the bank’s $4 billion euro medium term notes programme, the arrangers added. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

