FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GIB sets final guidance at MS+165bp for USD500m bond
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

GIB sets final guidance at MS+165bp for USD500m bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank, rated A3/BBB+/A, has set final guidance on a five-year Reg S dollar bond at 165bp over mid-swaps, according to a market source.

This is the tight end of initial guidance of 165bp-175bp over. The expected deal size is USD500m, the source added, with the order book already in excess of USD1.5bn.

Books will go subject at 1330GMT, and pricing is expected later today via Barclays, GIB Capital, JP Morgan, NBAD, SG CIB and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.