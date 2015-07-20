FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain June inflation falls to 1.7 pct year/year
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain June inflation falls to 1.7 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the
following June consumer price data.
    
 BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     06/15     05/15     06/14     
  pct change month/month         0.6       0.2       1.3
  pct change year/year           1.7       2.4       3.1
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24
percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.3 percent from a year
earlier but were flat from the previous month.
    Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account
for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year
and 1.6 percent month-on-month.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

