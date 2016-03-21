Bahrain February inflation rises to 2.9 pct

March 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the following February consumer price data on Monday, showing inflation at its highest level sine January 2014. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/16 01/16 02/15 pct change month/month 0.8 1.8 0.2 pct change year/year 2.9 2.3 2.1 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)