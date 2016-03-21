FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain February inflation rises to 2.9 pct
March 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Bahrain February inflation rises to 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released
the following February consumer price data on Monday, showing
inflation at its highest level sine January 2014.
    
 BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     02/16     01/16     02/15     
  pct change month/month         0.8       1.8       0.2 
  pct change year/year           2.9       2.3       2.1 
    
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24
percent of consumer expenses, rose 0.6 percent from a year
earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which
account for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 6.8 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
