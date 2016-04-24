FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Bahrain March inflation rises to 3.3 pct
April 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Bahrain March inflation rises to 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released
the following March consumer price data on Sunday.
    
 BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     03/16     02/16     03/15     
  pct change month/month         0.5       0.8       0.2
  pct change year/year           3.3       2.9       2.2
    
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24
percent of consumer expenses, rose 4.0 percent from a year
earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which
account for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 3.9 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)

