TABLE-Bahrain March inflation rises to 3.3 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the following March consumer price data on Sunday. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 03/16 02/16 03/15 pct change month/month 0.5 0.8 0.2 pct change year/year 3.3 2.9 2.2 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 4.0 percent from a year earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)