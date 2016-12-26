FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain November inflation rises to 1.9 percent
#Market News
December 26, 2016 / 8:54 AM / 8 months ago

Bahrain November inflation rises to 1.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the
following November consumer price data.
        
 BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     11/16     10/16     11/15     
  pct change month/month        -0.7      -0.4      -1.1
  pct change year/year           1.9       1.5       1.5
    
    NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24
percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.0 percent from a year
earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which
account for 16 percent, fell 5.1 percent partly
because meat prices came down to more normal levels after
initially soaring in October 2015 when the government removed
meat subsidies. Transport prices jumped 14.9 percent after
Bahrain raised gasoline prices in January.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

