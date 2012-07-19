FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain June inflation accelerates to 4.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 11:23 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain June inflation accelerates to 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the
following June consumer price data on Thursday. 
     
BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     06/12      05/12      06/11  
 pct change month/month         0.4       -0.7       -0.8  
 pct change year/year           4.2        2.9       -2.1     
    NOTE. Transport prices jumped 2.0 percent month-on-month in
June partly because of rises in ticket prices. The housing and
utilities category rose 1.0 percent. Food prices declined 0.1
percent.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in July predicted average 
inflation of 2.0 percent in 2012 after prices fell by 0.3 
percent last year, which was the country's first deflation since
2002.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.