FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Bahrain February inflation eases to 2.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bahrain February inflation eases to 2.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released
the following February consumer price data on Thursday.
    
BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     02/15     01/15     02/14     
 pct change month/month         0.2       0.2       0.6
 pct change year/year           2.1       2.5       3.7 
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.8 percent from a year
earlier in February, the fastest rise since August 2013.
    Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account
for 16 percent of the basket, fell 0.9 percent year-on-year.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.