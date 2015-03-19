TABLE-Bahrain February inflation eases to 2.1 pct y/y

March 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the following February consumer price data on Thursday. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/15 01/15 02/14 pct change month/month 0.2 0.2 0.6 pct change year/year 2.1 2.5 3.7 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.8 percent from a year earlier in February, the fastest rise since August 2013. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent of the basket, fell 0.9 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)