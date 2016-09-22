FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Bahrain keeps key policy rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank said it had decided to keep its key policy interest rate unchanged, taking a cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, but strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year.

The central banks of the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar, except for Kuwait, usually take their lead from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In a statement on its website late on Wednesday, Bahrain's central bank said it was leaving its overnight deposit facility, its key policy interest rate, unchanged, at 0.5 percent.

The rate on its one-week deposit facility remains at 0.75 percent, it said.

However, the bank raised both the one-month rate, to 1.25 percent from 1 percent, and the lending rate (repo), to 2.5 percent from 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
