Investcorp to buy U.K. education group -sources
#Bahrain
March 19, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 6 years

Investcorp to buy U.K. education group -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp is planning to acquire U.K.-based education firm GL Education Group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

GL Education, earlier called Granada Learning Group, is a provider of tools and services to enhance educational capabilities among children.

No immediate comment was available from Investcorp.

Investcorp is looking to spend more than $400 million on stakes in companies in Turkey and in the Gulf Arab states in the next two years through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunities Fund I which is 50 per cent invested so far in four deals, a senior executive told Reuters in November.

