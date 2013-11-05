FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Investcorp buys $250 mln worth of U.S. real estate assets
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
November 5, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp buys $250 mln worth of U.S. real estate assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Tuesday that it has acquired a group of offices and retail properties in the United States for $250 million.

The investment firm’s U.S.-based real estate arm bought high-end offices and retail space in greater Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York, the company said in a statement.

The properties are a total of more than 1.6 million square feet and have a combined occupancy rate of about 92 percent, Investcorp said.

Investcorp has been buying into the U.S. real estate market, and announced the acquisition of five properties for $100 million in December 2012.

The company has acquired more than 200 properties since 1995, with a total value of about $10 billion, it said. It currently has more than $4 billion of property and debt funds under management.

Investcorp is one of the several investors who have expressed a preliminary interest in buying a stake in Italian fashion house Versace, according to sources. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.