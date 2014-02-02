Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit surges 53 pct

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp said on Sunday that profit for the first half of its fiscal year rose 53 percent, mainly because of strong performances at its core businesses.

Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci and Tiffany & Co, made a net profit of $60.1 million in the six months to December, compared with $39.2 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)