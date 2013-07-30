FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Investcorp annual profits surge 56 pct
July 30, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp annual profits surge 56 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp reported a 56 percent rise in full-year net income on Tuesday, aided by strong growth in fee income.

Investcorp, which expects to fully invest its $1 billion Gulf fund in 2013, made a net profit of $104.9 million in fiscal year 2013 ended in June, compared with $67.4 million in the previous year.

Profit growth was driven by “a very strong increase in deal activity fees”, Rishi Kapoor, Investcorp’s chief financial officer, told reporters.

Fee income at the company, which previously took luxury brands Gucci and Tiffany public, rose 40 percent to $329.5 million, Investcorp said at a news conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

