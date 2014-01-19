FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Investcorp sells stake in Britain's TDX to Equifax
January 19, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp sells stake in Britain's TDX to Equifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Investcorp and the founders of TDX Group have agreed to sell their stakes in the British technology firm to U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax Inc for 200 million pounds ($327 million), according to a filing at Bahrain’s bourse.

Investcorp said it had acquired a substantial minority stake in TDX in 2008, but did not reveal the exact size of its holding or how much money it would receive from the sale. TDX provides businesses with technology, data and advisory services, employing about 345 people globally.

The TDX sale is private equity firm Investcorp’s third exit from its technology portfolio in the past year, following its agreement to sell Skrill Group, an online payments provider, and the flotation of Fleetmatics in New York, the Bahraini firm added.

