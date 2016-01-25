FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain regulator says no decision on fate of Iran's Future Bank
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain regulator says no decision on fate of Iran's Future Bank

Stanley Carvalho

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bahrain has not yet made a decision about the fate of an Iranian-owned bank based in the Gulf state under administration, a senior Bahraini central bank official told Reuters on Monday.

The central bank in May put Future Bank and Iran Insurance Co - the Bahrain branch of an Iranian insurer - under administration to “protect the rights of depositors and policyholders”. It did not elaborate on its reasons.

The move demonstrated the vulnerability of Iran’s business interests in the Gulf at a time of heightened political tensions.

Asked if the regulator had decided on the bank’s future, Ebtisam al-Arrayed, head of regulatory policy at the central bank, said Future Bank was still under administration.

“No decision (has been) taken yet,” said Arrayed on the sidelines of a conference, adding there was no timeline for any decision. (Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.