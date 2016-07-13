CORRECTED-Joint venture raises 107 mln dinars to support work at Bahrain airport

(Clarifies that JV raises money, not airport)

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Contractors working on Bahrain International Airport have raised 107 million dinars ($283.6 million) in financing to support their work on the modernisation of the airport, a statement from the lenders said on Wednesday.

The facility covers the bonding and working capital requirements of the joint venture completing the work, according to a statement from Mashreq which arranged the facility. Jordan's Arab Bank also joined the financing.

The joint venture includes Dubai-listed Arabtec Holding and Turkey's TAV Construction (TAV), which was appointed to complete the main work for the $1.1 billion modernisation and expansion project in January. ($1 = 0.3773 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Adrian Croft; Editing by David French)