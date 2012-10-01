FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Bahrain court confirms jail terms on protesting medics- BNA
October 1, 2012

Top Bahrain court confirms jail terms on protesting medics- BNA

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s top court confirmed on Monday jail sentences issued against nine doctors for their role in last year’s pro-democracy uprising, state news agency BNA reported.

BNA quoted Attorney General Abdul-Rahman al-Sayed as saying Bahrain’s Court of Cassation has rejected all appeals presented by the defendants and confirmed the previous verdicts of prison terms of up to five years.

In June, the appeals court gave Ali al-Ekry, former senior medic at the Salmaniya hospital in Manama, a five-year sentence and eight others sentences ranging from one month to three years.

Two medics previously sentenced to 15 years each did not appeal and they are believed to be in hiding or to have left the country.

