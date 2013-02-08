FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain money supply growth accelerates in November
February 8, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Bahrain money supply growth accelerates in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain's M2 money supply growth
accelerated to 8.2 percent year-on-year in November from a
four-month low of 6.7 percent in October, central bank data
showed on Friday. 
    Bank lending growth to the private sector, however,
decelerated to 7.8 percent from 9.4 percent.
         
BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY         END-NOV 12  END-OCT 12  END-NOV 11 
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)           8.5         6.2         3.8    
     
 M2 change yr/yr                 8.2         6.7         1.9    
       
  M2-M1 change yr/yr             8.1         7.0         1.1    
         
 Private sector credit yr/yr     7.8         9.4        13.0    
      
  
BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS 
 bln dinars                      1.826       1.833       1.708  
     
 change yr/yr (pct)              6.9        17.1        -7.8    
    
    NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on 
official data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
