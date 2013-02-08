Bahrain money supply growth accelerates in November

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain's M2 money supply growth accelerated to 8.2 percent year-on-year in November from a four-month low of 6.7 percent in October, central bank data showed on Friday. Bank lending growth to the private sector, however, decelerated to 7.8 percent from 9.4 percent. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 12 END-OCT 12 END-NOV 11 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 8.5 6.2 3.8 M2 change yr/yr 8.2 6.7 1.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 8.1 7.0 1.1 Private sector credit yr/yr 7.8 9.4 13.0 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 1.826 1.833 1.708 change yr/yr (pct) 6.9 17.1 -7.8 NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data.