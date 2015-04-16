FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain December bank lending shrinks 5.9 pct y/y

April 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain's bank lending fell 5.9 percent
year-on-year in December, its eighth decrease in a row, after a
6.0 percent drop in the previous month, central bank data showed
on Thursday.
    M2 money supply growth slowed to 6.5 percent from 6.8
percent.
        
BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY     END-DEC 14   END-NOV 14   END-DEC 13  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)        10.7          6.7          7.1
 M2 change yr/yr               6.5          6.8          8.2
  M2-M1 change yr/yr           4.7          6.8          8.7
 Private sector credit yr/yr  -5.9         -6.0          6.6
    
BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS
 bln dinars                   2.167         2.244        1.897
 change yr/yr (pct)          14.3          22.2          2.9
 NOTE. Source: Central Bank; percentage changes are Reuters
calculations based on the official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

