Bahrain Feb bank lending falls 5.5 pct y/y, 10th straight drop
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain Feb bank lending falls 5.5 pct y/y, 10th straight drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain's bank lending to the private
sector fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier in February, its
tenth decline in a row, after a similar drop in January, central
bank data showed on Tuesday.
    M2 money supply growth slowed to 5.5 percent year-on-year
from 8.5 percent.
        
BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY     END-FEB 15   END-JAN 15   END-FEB 14  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)          9.3          8.3          5.3
 M2 change yr/yr                5.5          8.5          8.3
  M2-M1 change yr/yr            3.8          8.6          9.6
 Private sector credit yr/yr   -5.5         -5.5          6.6 
    
BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS
 bln dinars                     2.017        2.077        1.891 
 change yr/yr (pct)             6.7         14.7         -3.0  
 NOTE. Source: Central Bank; percentage changes are Reuters
calculations based on the official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
