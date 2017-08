TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth slows in November, M2 picks up

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank released the following money supply and banking data. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 16 END-OCT 16 END-NOV 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.6 3.7 7.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.2 2.4 1.6 M2-M1 change yr/yr 3.6 1.8 -1.0 Private sector credit yr/yr 2.5 2.8 6.6 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 0.879 1.076 1.222 change yr/yr (pct) -28.1 -7.4 -45.5 NOTE. Previous net foreign assets are revised. Percentages are calculated by Reuters from official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)