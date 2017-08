TABLE-Bahrain private sector lending shrinks in January

April 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank released the following money supply and banking data, showing loans to the private sector shrinking for the first time since February 2015. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 17 END-DEC 16 END-JAN 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 0.0 0.7 10.1 M2 change yr/yr 1.4 1.2 0.7 M2-M1 change yr/yr 2.1 1.5 -3.5 Private sector credit yr/yr -1.5 1.5 6.7 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 0.728 0.818 1.061 change yr/yr (pct) -31.4 -30.1 -48.9 NOTE. Previous net foreign assets are revised. Percentages are calculated by Reuters from official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)