Mumtalakat signs JV with India's Synergies Castings - statement
November 18, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Mumtalakat signs JV with India's Synergies Castings - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mumtalakat has signed a joint venture agreement with India’s Synergies Castings Ltd and will construct an aluminium casting and specialty alloy wheel manufacturing facility in Bahrain, the kingdom’s sovereign fund said on Wednesday.

Mumtalakat will hold 49 percent in the joint venture, with the plant having an annual production capacity of around 25,000 metric tonnes.

Synergies Castings supplies alloy wheels to car companies including General Motors, Ford and Toyota, the statement added. (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)

