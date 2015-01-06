Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat signs $500 mln loan

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Mumtalakat has signed a $500 million five-year loan with a group of banks and will use the cash to refinance debt, the sovereign fund said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Mumtalakat had signed the loan with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas , Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered , Arab Banking Corp and National Bank of Bahrain <.

The loan is structured as a revolving credit facility and was signed towards the end of December, Mumtalakat said.

One of the smaller sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf region, Mumtalakat had $7.1 billion of assets under management at the end of September. It holds stakes in 40 firms in the kingdom’s non-oil sector, including Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba). (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; editing by Matt Smith)