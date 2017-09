DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat posted a 10.8 percent increase in net profit in 2014, it said on Wednesday.

The fund, which holds stakes in Bahraini companies including Aluminium Bahrain, Gulf Air and Batelco, made 91.6 million bahraini dinars ($243 million) in 2014 versus 82.7 million dinars in the previous year. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)