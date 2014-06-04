FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat swings to 2013 profit
June 4, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat swings to 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat swung back into profit in 2013 because of an improved performance at Gulf Air and lower impairment losses, it said on Wednesday.

The fund, fully owned by the Bahraini state but run on a commercial basis, made a net profit of 82.7 million dinars ($219 million) in 2013 compared with a net loss of 181.7 million dinars in the previous year, a statement to Reuters said.

The return to profit was driven “by significantly lower impairment losses and improved operating performance across portfolio companies, in particular Gulf Air”, it added. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini Dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

