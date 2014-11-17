Bahrain's Mumtalakat sets initial price guidance for up-to-$600 mln sukuk

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat has opened order books after setting initial price guidance for an up-to-$600 million seven-year Islamic bond offering, a document from lead managers said.

The firm has set initial price thoughts in the area of 237.5 basis points over midswaps for the sukuk, which is expected to price on Tuesday, the document showed.

A series of meetings with fixed income investors is set to conclude on Monday in London, having been hosted in Asia and the Middle East last week, arranged by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered.