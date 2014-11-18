FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Mumtalakat sets pricing for up-to-$600 mln sukuk, pricing Tues
November 18, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Mumtalakat sets pricing for up-to-$600 mln sukuk, pricing Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat has set price guidance for its planned up-to-$600 million sukuk issue, which is due to be sold later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

The seven-year deal is set to price at 220 basis points over midswaps, the document said, well inside the 237.5 bps area over the same benchmark which was earmarked on Monday.

Order books are in excess of $1.5 billion, the document added.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

