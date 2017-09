DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Bahrain National Holding , whose insurance unit was seeking to buy a majority stake in Alahlia Insurance Co, said on Sunday the two sides had failed to agree on the price of the deal.

The parties have therefore decided it is “not appropriate to proceed with the transaction”, it said in a brief bourse statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)