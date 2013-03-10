FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's NBB, pension fund to buy 51.6 pct in Islamic lender
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
March 10, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's NBB, pension fund to buy 51.6 pct in Islamic lender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and a local pension fund have agreed to buy a 51.6-percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank from Kuwait’s Investment Dar, NBB said on Sunday.

As part of the deal, NBB and Social Insurance Organization Asset Management Company, a unit of pension fund Social Insurance Organization, will each take a 25.8-percent stake in Bahrain Islamic for 72 fils per share, according to an NBB statement.

The deal is at a near 3-percent premium to Bahrain Islamic’s closing share price of 70 fils on Thursday. There are 1000 fils in a Bahraini dinar. Based on Bahrain Islamic’s total outstanding shares, the value of the deal is about 34.9 million dinars ($92.57 million).

“We have been looking for an appropriate opportunity to establish a footprint in the Islamic banking industry and BisB represents a suitable vehicle for us,” Abdul Razak Hassan Al Qassim, NBB’s chief executive said in a statement.

NBB is the second largest bank in Bahrain by market value and operates 25 branches in the country. Bahrain Islamic is the oldest Islamic lender in the island kingdom. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.