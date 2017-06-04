FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

Bahrain indefinitely suspends newspaper that backs opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain on Sunday suspended the country's only independent newspaper indefinitely over a column that insulted a "sisterly Arab country", state news agency BNA reported, the second time the publication has been banned this year.

The al-Wasat daily is associated with the mainly Shi'ite Muslim-led opposition, which has been facing a crackdown by the Sunni Muslim-led government since last year.

BNA said the information ministry decided to stop al-Wasat from being printed or circulated until further notice for "repeating the publication of ...that which spreads divisions in society and affects the Kingdom of Bahrain (vis a vis) other countries." It said the decision came over a column published on Sunday which it said contained insults to an Arab country, but it did not say which one or give further details. (Writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Mark Heinrich)

