Bahrain jails activist for 3 years over protests - lawyer
August 16, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Bahrain jails activist for 3 years over protests - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Prominent Bahraini opposition activist Nabeel Rajab was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday for taking part in unlicensed anti-government protests, his lawyer said.

Rajab is the founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights and has led many protests during an uprising led by the Shi‘ite Muslim majority against the wide powers of the Sunni Al Khalifa dynasty that rules the island kingdom.

He is already serving three months in jail over a tweet criticising the country’s prime minister.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
