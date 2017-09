DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bahraini police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Shi‘ite Muslim anti-government protesters on Wednesday, but there were no reports of casualties.

A Reuters correspondent saw police dispersing the demonstrators, who had approached a barbed wire fence erected the night before on the outskirts of the village of Shakhoora, west of the capital Manama, following calls by activists for mass anti-government protests.