DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - The central bank of Bahrain said on Wednesday it had raised its key policy interest rate on the one-week deposit facility by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent.

It also increased three other rates by 25 bps: the overnight deposit rate to 1.00 percent, the one-month deposit rate to 1.75 percent, and the lending rate to 3.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)