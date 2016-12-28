FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bahraini activist Rajab freed on bail after months of detention
December 28, 2016 / 1:28 PM / 8 months ago

Bahraini activist Rajab freed on bail after months of detention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A leading Bahraini activist was granted bail on Wednesday after months of detention while facing trail over a series of tweets.

Nabeel Rajab, founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, said on his Twitter account he had been released after a court hearing on Wednesday and would appear in court again on Jan. 23.

There was no immediate comment from Bahraini authorities.

Rajab was arrested in June after he allegedly posted tweets about the Gulf Arab kingdom's prison system and its involvement in the war in Yemen.

Rajab played a leading role in Shi'ite Muslim-led demonstrations in 2011 demanding reforms in the Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab kingdom.

Bahrain, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based, quelled the 2011 protests but has since struggled to resolve a political deadlock between the government and opposition. (Reporting by Tom Finn; editing by Jason Neely)

