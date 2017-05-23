Bahrain security forces push into Shi'ite leader's home village

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain's interior ministry said it had launched a security operation on Tuesday in the home village of the country's Shi'ite Muslim spiritual leader, the site of a sit-in encampment of his followers.

The rare incursion into Diraz follows Ayatollah Isa Qassim's sentencing this week to one year in jail suspended for three years on charges of corruption.

"The implementation of security operation in Diraz village began this morning ... to impose security and general order after the area became a haven for people wanted in security cases and fugitives from justice," the ministry said on its official Twitter account.