FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Journalists group confirms 4 U.S. journalists detained in Bahrain
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Journalists group confirms 4 U.S. journalists detained in Bahrain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. journalist Anna Day and three members of her camera crew were detained in Bahrain on Sunday and have not been released, Reporters Without Borders said on Monday, urging Bahrain to release the four American citizens “rapidly and without harm.”

In a statement, the group described the four as experienced journalists, who had most recently worked on virtual reality documentaries in Egypt and Gaza.

A spokesperson for Day’s family rejected any suggestion that the four were involved in any illegal behavior or non-journalistic activities. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.