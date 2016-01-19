FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Batelco says receives non-binding bids for Jordan unit
January 19, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Batelco says receives non-binding bids for Jordan unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has received non-binding offers to buy its Jordanian unit Umniah, the former monopoly said on Tuesday.

In October, Batelco said it was assessing options for Umniah. The parent subsequently launched a sales process for the subsidiary, it said in a bourse filing.

Batelco received non-binding offers for Umniah on Jan. 18 and will now evaluate these bids, it said. It did not reveal how many offers had been made.

Batelco owns 96 percent of Umniah, according to the Bahraini firm’s website.

The unit made a net profit of 5.25 million dinars ($13.93 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, about 11 percent of the group’s total profit for the period, Batelco’s financial statement showed.

$1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
