Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit slides 26.9 pct
November 2, 2016 / 11:20 AM / in a year

Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit slides 26.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 26.9 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

* Net profit of 9.8 million dinars ($26 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to the company’s financial statement, compared with a profit of 13.4 million dinars a year earlier.

* SICO Bahrain forecast: 12.8 mln dinars.

* Net profit of 32.5 million dinars in the first nine months of 2016, down from 40.9 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

