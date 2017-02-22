FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Batelco Q4 profit falls 40.2 pct
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 22, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 6 months ago

Bahrain's Batelco Q4 profit falls 40.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 40.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

* Net profit of 5.1 million Bahraini dinars ($13.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations, compared with a profit of 8.6 million dinars a year earlier.

* Reuters calculation based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* SICO Bahrain forecast: 10.09 million dinars.

* Net profit of 37.6 million dinars in 2016, down from 49.5 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)

