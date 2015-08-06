FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit rises 27.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 6, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit rises 27.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 27.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 13.31 million dinars ($35.29 million) in three months to June 30, up from 10.44 million dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

SICO Bahrain forecast Batelco would make a quarterly profit of 14.1 million dinars.

Batelco’s second-quarter revenue was 92.1 million dinars, it said in a statement. This compares with 97.0 million dinars a year ago.

The company made a half-year net profit of 27.54 million dinars, up from 24.90 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2014. It board has also approved paying an interim dividend of 0.010 dinars per share.

$1 = 0.3772 Bahraini dinars Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.