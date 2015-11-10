FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit falls 16 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 10, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit falls 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) reported a 13.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The former monopoloy made a net profit of 13.4 million dinars ($35.53 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 16 million a year earlier, Reuters calculated based on Batelco’s nine-month earnings statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Batelco would make a quarterly profit of 13.6 million dinars.

Batelco made a net profit of 40.9 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2015, its statement said, which was the same amount as in the prior-year period.

In Bahrain, Batelco competes with units of Kuwait’s Zain and Saudi Telecom Co as well as about 10 Internet providers.

$1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Katie Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
