UPDATE 1-Bahrain's Batelco names new CEO

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Batelco has appointed Alan Whelan as group chief executive, the state-run telecommunications operator said on Wednesday, nearly 11 months after its former CEO quit.

Whelan is an industry veteran whose former employers include BT, AT&T and telecom companies in India and Macao.

Whelan joins a company - formally called Bahrain Telecommunications Co - that has reported declining profits in 16 of the past 18 quarters and has suffered an exodus of senior management in the last 12 months.

He replaces Sheikh Mohamed bin Isa al-Khalifa, who quit last May. Also departing last summer were long-serving Peter Kaliaropoulos, himself a former Batelco CEO, and ex-finance chief Marco Regnier.

Prior to Whelan’s appointment, a three-person committee of board members were in charge of Batelco.

The company’s shares hit a 16-year low in January, but have since rallied to be up 15.5 percent so far in 2014. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Elaine Hardcastle)