Bahrain's Batelco names Hinnawi acting CEO after Whelan departure

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Batelco has named Ihab Hinnawi as its acting chief executive after the departure of incumbent Alan Whelan, according to a statement from the state-run telecommunications operator on Sunday.

Hinnawi had been chief executive of Jordan’s Umniah, an operator which is 96 percent owned by Batelco, since 2009.

No reason for Whelan’s departure was given in the statement. He had only assumed the role in April 2014. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)