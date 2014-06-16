FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1 mln from Indian partner
June 16, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1 mln from Indian partner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - A British court has ruled in Batelco’s favour, ordering the Bahraini telecom operator’s former Indian partner to pay it $211.1 million for failing to fulfil a previous agreement, a statement to Manama’s bourse said on Monday.

Batelco, via wholly-owned subsidiary BMIC, had sued Siva and its chairman Chinnakannan Sivasankaran for $174.5 million it paid Chennai-based Siva for a 43 percent stake in Indian operator S Tel in 2009, plus $10.3 million and a further $30,000 a day.

“The judgment totalling $211.1 million ... finds BMIC has been successful in its claim that the defendants failed to adhere to a settlement agreement relating to a commercial venture into which both parties had entered,” Batelco’s statement said.

“The ruling confirms BMIC’s claim and has ordered its full recovery from the defendants.”

S Tel struggled against its better-resourced and longer-established rivals and as of 2011-end had 3.55 million mobile subscribers, a 0.4 percent market share.

In February 2012, S Tel was ordered to be stripped of its licences as part of a corruption probe that pre-dated Batelco’s investment.

The Bahraini firm then announced it was selling its stake in S Tel back to Siva, but when Siva failed to pay by an October 2012 deadline, Batelco launched legal proceedings. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)

