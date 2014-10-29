Batelco Q3 net profit rises 40 pct

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 40 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday due to an improved performance in some of its foreign units and a group-wide cost-cutting programme.

The former monopoly, which had reported declining profits in 17 of the previous 20 quarters, made a net profit of 15.99 million Bahraini dinars ($42.44 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 11.45 million dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

One analyst polled by Reuters forecast Batelco would make a quarterly profit of 13 million dinars.

Batelco attributed the profit rise to “strong contributions from the group’s international operations and the success of cost reductions programmes across the Group, particularly in Bahrain”.

Domestically, Batelco competes with units of Kuwait’s Zain and Saudi Telecom Co as well as about 10 internet providers.

Batelco’s third-quarter revenue was 97.4 million dinars. This compares with 100.5 million dinars a year ago.

Batelco, seeking to offset declining domestic profit and revenue, in April 2013 completed the $570 million purchase of Cable & Wireless Communications’ Monaco and Islands Division, although some of this deal subsequently fell foul of regulators.

Batelco also owns Jordanian telecoms operator Umniah, 27 percent of Yemeni mobile operator Sabafon, minority stakes in internet providers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is also active in Egypt.

In April, Batelco hired Alan Whelan as chief executive, nearly 11 months after former CEO Sheikh Mohamed bin Isa al-Khalifa quit. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)