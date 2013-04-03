UPDATE 1-Bahrain halts telecom spectrum auction as operator appeals

* Auction, due to start on March 31, halted indefinitely

* WiMax firm menatelecom wins injunction against exclusion

* Regulator’s appeal against this injunction due on Thursday

* Spectrum sale needed to expand next-generation networks (Recasts with Menatelecom wins injunction, regulator appeals)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s telecom regulator is locked in a dispute with a wireless broadband operator that has halted the sale of radio spectrum for next-generation networks, delaying improvements to the kingdom’s communications infrastructure.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) was due to auction 12 lots of spectrum primarily for long-term evolution (LTE), or 4G, networks from March 31 and the winners were expected to be announced in mid-April.

But the regulator, which previously described the country’s communications infrastructure as inadequate, has halted the process “pending further notice”, according to a statement on its website.

The postponement comes after menatelecom won a court injunction overturning its exclusion from the sale, a senior official at the TRA, who did not want to be named, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The regulator has appealed against the injunction, the official said, with the case due to be heard on Thursday. There are two other related court cases pending for later this month.

“Menatelecom believes it should be granted the right to participate as a licensed service provider,” the company - a subsidiary of Islamic bank Kuwait Finance House - said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“Menatelecom’s entry into this auction enhances competition in the market and ensures a larger scale of financial competitiveness by the bidders.”

LTE potentially allows data speeds to more than double and is likely to be used in many markets as an alternative to expensive fixed-line fibre-to-the-building networks.

The auction was originally open to all bidders, potentially allowing new entrants into a crowded market.

The three mobile operators - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco), Kuwait’s Zain and Viva Bahrain, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co - all opposed this and they appeared to get their wish when the TRA last month issued a notice saying the government had decided to limit the auction to this trio.

But menatelecom, which uses WiMax technology to provide long-distance wireless broadband, won its injunction, derailing the sale.

Bahrain’s population of 1.3 million is also served by about 10 Internet providers in arguably the most liberalised telecoms market in the Gulf.

This has cut prices for consumers, but sector earnings are shrinking and mobile penetration is about 160 percent, or 1.6 subscriptions per resident, so there is little scope for growth in terms of customer numbers.

Batelco’s domestic profit fell 32 percent in 2012, outpacing a 12 percent drop in revenue, while Zain’s net income in Bahrain more than halved in the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Jason Webb)