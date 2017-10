DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will grant Bahrain $2.5 billion to help fund development projects in the Gulf Arab state, state-owned Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday.

The money, to be disbursed over 10 years, would finance projects in housing, electricity, water, infrastructure and social services, the agency said. (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Toby Chopra)